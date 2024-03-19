Rates fixed for expenditure on campaigning in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 18

Under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Apoorv Devgan, rates of items used for campaigning by various parties — including furniture, tents, flags, banners, vehicles and food — during the Lok Sabha elections were fixed here today. These rates were determined in the presence of representatives of the political parties.

The DC said the representatives had been informed about these rates earlier and now these had been fixed with their consent. He urged the representatives of political parties to make these rates known to the candidates so that they spend within the limit spent by the Election Commission. He also instructed the parties to not use plastic material during campaigning.

He urged the residents to carry relevant documents or bill of goods in case of carrying cash more than Rs 50,000 or goods worth more than Rs 10,000 from one place to another during the Lok Sabha elections. He issued directives to remove flags, banners etc. from private buildings.

ADC Rohit Rathour, Congress’s Sanjay Kumar, BJP’s Karan Veer, AAP’s Chaman Lal and Rakesh Rawat, BSP’s Narender Kumar and CPIM’s Gopender Kumar and other officials concerned were also present on the occasion.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Mandi