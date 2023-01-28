Rath Yatra marks Basant Panchami festivities

Our Correspondent

Kullu, January 27

The traditional Rath Yatra was organised to celebrate Basant Panchami at Dhalpur Maidan here yesterday. The festivities commenced with various rituals at the Raghunath temple. The idols of Lord Ram, Mata Sita and Lord Hanuman were brought in a beautifully decorated palanquin from the temple and were placed in the wooden chariot (rath).

Hundreds of devotees pulled the rath from the northern end of the Dhalpur ground to the camp temple in the middle of the ground, as is done during the world famous Kullu Dasehra.

It is considered auspicious to touch the rope during the Rath Yatra. Maheshwar Singh, scion of the erstwhile royal family, who is also the ‘Chharibardar’ (chief caretaker) of Lord Raghunath, participated in the traditional yatra.

Various rituals were performed at the camp temple, including Ram-Bharat milan. A large number of people attired in traditional colourful dresses participated in the festival. A man dressed as Lord Hanuman ran around, brushing people with his ‘sindoor’ (vermilion-laden) body.

According to a folk tale, Hanuman’s touch is considered auspicious. Some youth run to touch him to have a good fortune.

Basant Panchami is the first big festival of the year related to the chief deity Lord Raghunath. The tradition is believed to be continuing since the advent of the idols here in the mid-seventeenth century.

However, it was revived in 2009 after about 48 years. The festivities of Holi also start with the festival and members of the Mahant community here will play with ‘gulal’, sing traditional songs in streets and worship at the Raghunath temple for the next 40 days.