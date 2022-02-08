Rathore : Govt anti-apple growers

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 7

State Congress president Kuldeep Rathore today accused the BJP regime of being anti-apple growers as it had failed to fulfil its promise of enhancing the import duty on apple to protect Himachal apples from foreign competition.

In a statement here, Rathore said the BJP government was anti-fruit growers as it had not honoured its election promise of enhancing the import duty on foreign apples in the Budget presented last week.

He said the Budget was silent on the issue of hiking the import duty on foreign apple. —