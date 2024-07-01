Ration card holders got no sugar and mustard oil in June

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, June 30

Ration card holders have been a harried lot for the past one month in Nurpur due to non-availability of sugar and mustard oil in the government fair price shops (depots). For the first time in the present state government’s regime, the ration card holders of all categories — Below Poverty Line (BPL) and Above Poverty Line (APL) — did not to get their quota of sugar and mustard oil at the depots for the month of June till the last working day on Saturday.

Depot holders also faced hardship in providing other food items due to a technical problem in the Aadhaar Card server

The consumers repeatedly visited depots of their area for getting sugar and mustard oil month each time getting a reply that no supply had been received from the wholesale outlet of the HP State Food and Civil Supplies Corporation (HPSFCSC).

A lot of resentment is brewing among the poor or BPL ration card holders who were forced to buy these commodities from the market by paying relatively higher prices. Maya Devi, Krishna Devi and Puran Chand — BPL card holders in ward number two in Nurpur said they had no source o income and were dependent on old age pension for their daily expenses. Buying of sugar and mustard oil from the market had disrupted their kitchen budget, they complained.

Apart from non- delivery of sugar and mustard oil to consumers, the depot holders also faced hardship in providing other food items to them due to some technical glitch in the Aadhar Card server, The Point of Sale (PoS) machines remained disrupted several times in a day. The PoS machines were reportedly unable to connect Aadhaar server with biometric authentication of ration card holders.

Purshotam Singh, District Food and Supply Controller, Dharamsala when contacted said due to delay in procurement of sugar and mustard oil in June, these commodities could not be delivered to the consumers in the state but now stocks had arrived in the HPSFCSC stores. He said consumers would get sugar delivery for June in the July month in Kangra district.

The HPSFCSC has been providing subsidised ration like wheat flour, rice, sugar, mustard oil, salt, three dals to ration card holders in different categories.

