Ration delivered to stranded shepherds in Chandratal

Tribune News Service

Mandi, July 21

The district administration of Lahaul and Spiti has dropped 250 kg ration material for stranded shepherds at Samudra Tapu, Kala Khol and Batal in Chandratal area of Lahaul and Spiti district today by the two Cheetah helicopters of the Indian Air Force. Deputy Commissioner Lahaul and Spiti Rahul Kumar said, “Today two Cheetah helicopters of the Indian Air Force took off from SASE, Manali, carrying 250 kg of food items and essential medicines and delivered the material to the shepherds in the remote pastures of Chandrartal area at Samundar Tapu, Kalakhol and Batal. It was a challenging task. The Air Force has set an example by reaching successfully in this remote area even in adverse circumstances.”

“In various high pastures of Lahaul and Spiti, the district administration has provided ration and essential medicines on time to about 300 shepherds and they all are safe. The loss of cattle is also being assessed,” the DC said.

#Indian Air Force #Lahaul and Spiti #Mandi