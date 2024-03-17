Ration server down in Solan

THE computer server at a ration depot in Solan is down, due to which many residents are facing problems in buying rations. A large number of poor and marginalised people depend on the Public Distribution System for inexpensive foodgrains. The authorities concerned should address the issue at the earliest to prevent inconvenience to residents. —Kanta, Nalagarh

No ultrasound facility at hospital

THE ultrasound facility at the Nalagarh government hospital has been closed, due to which pregnant women have no choice but to visit private hospitals. This is a huge inconvenience, plus they are forced to pay hefty fees at private hospitals. The government should immediately restore the facility at the government hospital and provide succour to the common man. —Seema, Shimla

Garbage dumped on roadside

Heaps of garbage can be seen dumped on the roadside in the Shanan area of the Pagog panchayat in Shimla. It hasn’t been removed by the civic authorities for quite some time. Some of it is dumped near the bus stop, causing great inconvenience to the passengers waiting for their buses. The authorities should take action in this regard. —Kuldeep, Shimla

