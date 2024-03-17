Ration server down in Solan

THE computer server at a ration depot in Solan is down, due to which many residents are facing problems in buying rations. A large number of poor and marginalised people depend on the Public Distribution System for inexpensive foodgrains. The authorities concerned should address the issue at the earliest to prevent inconvenience to residents. —Kanta, Nalagarh
No ultrasound facility at hospital
THE ultrasound facility at the Nalagarh government hospital has been closed, due to which pregnant women have no choice but to visit private hospitals. This is a huge inconvenience, plus they are forced to pay hefty fees at private hospitals. The government should immediately restore the facility at the government hospital and provide succour to the common man. —Seema, Shimla
Garbage dumped on roadside
Heaps of garbage can be seen dumped on the roadside in the Shanan area of the Pagog panchayat in Shimla. It hasn’t been removed by the civic authorities for quite some time. Some of it is dumped near the bus stop, causing great inconvenience to the passengers waiting for their buses. The authorities should take action in this regard. —Kuldeep, Shimla
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21
The ninth summons have been issued so that Kejriwal's statem...
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy
Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh shared the news on social m...
Rewari factory blast: Haryana CM Nayab Saini orders magisterial probe
Around 40 workers were rushed to various hospitals with burn...
Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest
Flags Nuh violence, anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks in annual re...