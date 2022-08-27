Ashok Rattan takes over as first SP of Nurpur

Nurpur, August 26
IPS officer Ashok Rattan took over as the first SP of Nurpur police district here on Friday.
Rattan, while talking to mediapersons after assuming charge, said that the police would prepare a new strategy to combat drug trafficking and illegal mining in the region.
The new strategy would focus on coordination between the police, Mining Department and the district administration, he added.
He said, “To check illegal mining, inter-state boundaries along rivulets should be defined clearly. I will take up the issue with the district administration,” Rattan.
He said that to make roads safe, black spots would be repaired and passengers would be sensitised about traffic rules.
