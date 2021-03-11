Rave party at Jispa raided, three held

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 6

The police raided a rave party at Jispa close to the Bhaga river bank in Lahaul and Spiti district on Sunday night, where a few revelers were dancing while loud music was being played.

According to Lahaul and Spiti SP Manav Verma, the raid was conducted in the night hours when police was informed that some tourists were dancing while a party with DJ was going on the banks of Bhaga river at Jispa.

“The police have arrested three persons, namely Ayushman, a native of Cuttack of Odisha along with 13.26 gram charas, Aditay Narayan, a native of Khandagiri, also of Odisha along with 16.49 gram charas and 1.99 gram MDMA and Tanzin Nigsal, a native of Jispa for playing loud music at night hours,” he added.

“The action is being taken against these accused under section of the HP Instruments (control of noise) and NDPS Act,” said the SP.

The SP urged tourists and common people to avoid such acts or be ready to face action. He also appealed to the public to inform police about such miscreants, who try to disturb the peaceful environment of the valley.