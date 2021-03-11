Rave party raided in Kullu's Parbati Valley, 3 arrested

Our Correspondent

KULLU, JUNE 5

The Kullu police reportedly raided a rave party and arrested the organiser from a forest near Pulga village in the Parbati valley of the district last night.

Kullu SP Gurdev Sharma said a police patrol heard loud music and found that about 80 persons, mostly tourists and foreigners, were dancing. Some fled the spot after spotting the police. Drugs were seized from some persons.

Cases had been registered against them under the NDPS Act. He said Parnem Sarva of Manipur was arrested with 4.58 gram charas while Raghuveer of Pulga village was nabbed with 0.47 gram of the MDMA, 1.94 gram of cocaine and 6.48 gram of ganja.

He said six DJ speakers, one laptop, one mixer, three amplifiers, one generator and one headphone were also seized.

The SP added that such activities were being monitored by the police and strict action was being taken against the persons involved in it. He added that on May 31, during a raid in the rave party in Chhalal village, Bhupathi Raju Jagarnatha Varma of Andhra Pradesh was arrested with 1.57 gram of cocaine and 2.68 gram of charas.