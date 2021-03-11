Raze the footpath in Kullu

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
Raze the footpath
The newly constructed pedestrian path on the link road to the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) marketing yard in Akhara Bazar of Kullu has become a cause for frequent traffic jams. The path, constructed by the Kullu Municipal Committee, is of no use as there are only a few pedestrians on this stretch. The footpath should be razed and those involved in its construction should be reprimanded. — Parikshit, Kullu
Need to check drug trade
The business of drugs has been growing in Rampur over the years. It has become a huge threat for our children and youth. Women have even taken out protests demanding strict action against the peddlers. The police and administration should deal with the offenders strictly. — Kanta, Rampur
Make PHCs functional
The government should make the PHCs in the interior Sural and Kiryuni gram panchayats of Chamba district functional. The CM had announced these PHCs in these panchayats last August. The PHCs, if operational, will go a long way in providing health services to people of these remote panchayats at their doorstep. — Khajan Thakur, Chamba
