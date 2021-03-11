Raze unauthorised structures or face action, warns Solan MC

Ambika Sharma

Solan, April 27

Taking a tough stance against growing encroachments in areas under the Solan Municipal Corporation (MC), the MC Commissioner directed such persons to immediately stop unauthorised constructions or face monetary penalty up to Rs 500 per day, today.

Notices, under various Sections of the HP Municipal Corporation Act-1994, have already been issued for 60 unauthorised constructions. As per the provisions of the Act, unauthorised structures can be demolished at any stage and the owner has to bear the cost of the demolition.

Various provisions such as directing the police to get such premises vacated and stopping such unauthorised constructions immediately can be invoked by the MC staff.

MC Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said: “Under various Act, the MC is empowered to withdraw the no objection certificates (NOCs) issued for civic amenities such as power, water, sewage connection, etc. of those indulging in unauthorised constructions erected after encroaching upon government land.”

He said: “A stringent provision of imposing a penalty of Rs 5,000 and a daily penalty of Rs 500 can be imposed. Residents carrying out such unauthorised constructions have been directed to immediately stop the work and demolish such structures on their own or face action.”

With such cases coming to the fore in merged areas too, the MC has taken a strict note. The residents of merged wards have been issued a special appeal to not to carry out any construction work without MC approval. Areas of eight panchayats — Anji, Kotho, Chambaghat, Saproon, Padag, Basal, Salogra and Kather — were merged into the MC when the civic body was upgraded in 2020.

Space constrain has become a major cause for concern in Solan as encroachments have become a norm on almost all roads. This causes inconvenience to commuters and locals as it hits smooth flow of traffic.

With little action being taken by the MC against unauthorised constructions in the last several years, such illegal structures have mushroomed in the area. A large number of such violators comprise of influential persons who have several commercial properties in the town. They do not hesitate to encroach upon vacant lands in absence of any strict action against them.

It remains to be seen if the fresh move to rid the city of unauthorised constructions would yield some tangible result or would fizzle away after serving notices.

60 illegal structures served notice

