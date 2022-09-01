RBI team makes people aware of cyber frauds

Our Correspondent

Palampur, August 31

The Office of Reserve Bank Ombudsman, Chandigarh, conducted customer awareness programmes at Palampur and Paprola (Baijnath) yesterday.

Officers of the Ombudsman addressed the participants and explained their rights and duties as customers. They also requested banks and non-banking financial companies to further improve the experience of customers and handle customer service complaints with due care.

The participants were sensitised about do’s and don’ts of safe digital banking such as non-sharing of OTPs, account/card details, pin, etc. and top use the official apps and call centre numbers of the service providers only. Through small videos, the participants were also made aware about the common modus operandi adopted by fraudsters to cheat gullible customers.

The members of public were requested that messages on mobile phones like update KYC details, disconnection of electricity, blocking of sim cards, redemption of reward points on credit cards by downloading any link or otherwise should be handled with extreme care.

The programmes were conducted for the benefit of customers of banks and non-banking financial companies and general public with the support of university and college officials and in coordination with commercial banks operating in the area.

Professors and students of educational institutions, employees, pensioners, members of central security forces, self-help groups, entrepreneurs and other members of public participated in the awareness programmes.

#cyber crime #Palampur #Reserve Bank of India RBI