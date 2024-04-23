RCB’s Mayank takes walk down memory lane at his alma mater

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 22

Around eight teams from schools across the country are participating in the 21st Major RK Von Goldstein Memorial inter-school cricket tournament at Bishop Cotton School, Shimla.

The tournament, which began on Sunday, is set to feature three matches per day, with the final match of the tournament scheduled for April 25. The participating teams include Bishop Cotton School (Shimla), Bishop Cotton Boys School (Bangalore), Mayo College (Ajmer), La Martiniere (Lucknow), The Daly College (Indore), Vasant Valley School (Delhi), Yadvindra Public School (Mohali) and Pinegrove School (Dharampur).

The tournament began on Sunday with a traditional marchpast heralded by the BCS brass band.

Host BCS won the opening match, defeating Pinegrove by one wicket. The match was livestreamed on the school’s Facebook account.

BCS director Simon Weale inaugurated the tournament and said some of the most prestigious schools in the country were meeting at BCS for the tournament.

“This year, the standard of play is outstanding. We are thrilled to hold such a showcase for young talent in India” he added.

“Mayank Dagar previously represented BCS in this tournament, and is now playing in the IPL. We have many other young players here with the ability to follow him to the top,” he said.

Mayank Dagar of the RCB franchise, while remembering the his days at the tournament, said, “Winning games for my school was the best feeling, especially during the Goldstein tournament.”

“I was pumped up to win for BCS, and that’s where they saw my talent. I went on to play for the state team and got my break in the Under-19 World Cup team. Subsequently, I was selected for the IPL and the Ranji Trophy tournaments,” he added.

