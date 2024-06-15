Readers delight in Dharamsala as book fair returns after Covid 19

Raghav Guleria

Dharamsala, June 14

After a long gap due to the Covid 19, the town is hosting the sixth edition of Dharamsala Book Fair near the police ground here. As the town has emerged as a educational hub with the presence of various coaching institutes, schools, colleges and the Central University of Himachal Pradesh, many students are turning up at the fair and exploring books of their choice.

In all, 12 stalls have been set up at the fair. These include the publication division of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Commission for Scientific and Technical Terminology, Ministry of Education and Sangeet Natak Akademi. Besides, several publishing houses, including Jiwan Publishing House, Oswal Book House and Aggarwal Book House, Agra, are also taking part in the book fair, which will conclude on June 16.

Sandip Basu of Udichi, who is organising the book fair, talked to The Tribune and shared his experience. According to him, a majority of the visitors are looking enthusiastic and are exploring books, but they are not showing interest in buying these as they believe that the online mode is cheaper.

“It is a general impression that post Covid 19, the youth has now shifted to e-books and social media on a scale that is unprecedented. Another argument is that the purchasing power has substantially come down. Despite it, many visitors are looking at books on entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CDS, NDA and banking. The series on Rashtrapati Bhavan and a collection of the Prime Ministers speeches are being largely promoted,” he added.

He said there is heavy rush for the much sought-after signature book titled ‘India Year Book-2024’. It is popular among UPSC aspirants.

All 30 copies of ‘Kangra Painting on Love’ were sold at once. The book has been penned by MS Randhawa, he said. The fair has been a celebration of literature, bringing publishers, distributors, authors, and book enthusiasts together on a vibrant platform.

