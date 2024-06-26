Ready for open debate on bypoll, governance in Himachal: BJP

Our Correspondent

Una, June 25

BJP spokesman Randhir Sharma today said that the BJP was ready for a debate on the issue of the byelections and governance in Himachal Pradesh and that Deputy Chief Minister should decide the date and time for it. He was reacting Agnihotri’s challenge to him for an open debate.

Randhir, while addressing mediapersons, said that the three byelections were the result of mis-governance by the Congress government. He questioned why the resignations of the three former Independent MLAs were not accepted earlier, which would have allowed the three byelections to be held along with the Lok Sabha elections and the six earlier bypoll. He said the Congress government need to clarify the reasons and politics behind this.

The BJP spokesman said the state government make public the details of women beneficiaries, who had been selected for the monthly pension of Rs 1,500, the reasons for their inclusion under the scheme and why the remaining women were left out though the Congress had promised before the last Assembly elections of giving the benefit to all adult women up to the age of 60 years. Randhir alleged heinous crimes were on the rise in the state and the law and order situation was deteriorating. He added that development had come to a standstill as there were no funds available with the government.

He questioned the state government over rising unemployment and said the youth were disappointed during the one-and-a-half years of Congress rule. He added that the Congress government should come out with a list of permanent jobs generated for the local youth in the past 18 months.

Randhir said that the Congress was busy in saving the government and both Chief Minister and his deputy were trying to distract the attention of people from real issues, which was not in the interest of the state and people.

