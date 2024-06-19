‘Ready for talks, Dalai Lama’s vision shows way ahead’

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, June 18

Tibetan Parliament-in-exile Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang on Tuesday said “we are ready for a dialogue for autonomy. We can keep our culture, religion, education, environment, health and language, and China can deal with defence and foreign affairs.”

The “Middle way” policy is the vision of the Dalai Lama. The Central Tibetan Administration — the 45 member elected body — is committed to it, she added. It says Tibet would remain part of the People’s Republic of China, but Tibetans would have meaningful autonomy.

On being asked if the CTA was looking to restart the stalled dialogue with China, she said: “We would want a political person to be on board when the dialogue process re-starts with China.”

