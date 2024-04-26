Rebel MLAs will face consequences: Himachal Dy CM Mukesh Agnihotri

Our Correspondent

Nahan, April 25

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today said that the BJP’s performance in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections was disappointing.

Agnihotri, while speaking at a Congress rally held at Renukaji in Sirmaur district, said that the BJP would not be able to get even 20 of the 102 seats in the first phase of the elections.

He said that the rebel MLAs, who conspired to grab power, had become former legislators. “It has now become difficult for the rebel MLAs to even face the public in their home constituencies,” he added.

Agnihotri said that despite petty political tactics of the BJP, the Congress was firmly in control of the situation. He was confident about the stability of the state government and said that the upcoming byelections to six Assembly seats would not affect the Congress government.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha #Mukesh Agnihotri #Nahan #Sirmaur