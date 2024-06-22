Rebel pacified, Dehra to see direct contest

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, June 21

With Congress managing to pacify its rebel leader Rajesh Sharma, Dehra Assembly constituency is headed for a direct contest.

Rajesh Sharma, who had threatened to contest as an independent candidate, accompanied Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu and his wife Kamlesh Thakur to the office of SDM Dehra and returning officer for byelections for filing her nomination papers today. While talking to newsmen, Rajesh said that he was a disciplined soldier of the Congress and would work for victory of CM’s wife Kamlesh Thakur.

Dehra will now witness a direct contest between BJP candidate Hoshiyar Singh and Congress candidate Kamlesh Thakur. In 2017 and 2022 elections Dehra had witnessed a triangular contest featuring independent candidate Hoshiyar Singh and Congress and BJP candidates. Hoshiyar Singh had won both times.

However, this time Hoshiyar Singh is contesting as a BJP candidate after resigning as an independent MLA and facing a formidable opponent in the form of the Chief Minister’s wife with the Congress government firmly in power.

Hoshiyar Singh also faces the challenge of taking along the BJP cadres with him. He had been at loggerheads with many BJP leaders from Dehra. Sources here said many BJP workers were planning to join Congress in the coming days in protest against naming of Hoshiyar Singh as party candidate from Dehra.

The Congress is upbeat after naming of the wife of Chief Minister. It was after a long time that Dehra, which is among the most backward areas of Kangra district, has got a credible leadership. This has given hope to the people, who welcomed Kamlesh Thakur in the constituency. They expect that their long-pending problems would be solved.

Kamlesh Thakur, when asked by newsmen about her plans for Dehra Assembly segment, said she would try to resolve all the problems of the area one by one. Kamlesh was today accompanied by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri, HPCC president Pratibha Singh, besides other party leaders and ministers while filing her nomination papers.

