Recall substandard syrups, Maiden Pharma told

Solan, January 18
With five samples of the CSP cough syrup manufactured by the Baddi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals being declared substandard by the national-level regulator last evening, the firm has been directed to furnish details about its stock and distribution.
“Maiden Pharmaceuticals has been directed to recall all cough syrups of five batches declared substandard at the earliest and provide information pertaining to their stock, sale and distribution,” said Manish Kapoor, Deputy Drugs Controller, Baddi.
There would be no compromise on the quality of manufactured drugs and the pharmaceutical firms would have to strictly comply with the laid down norms, he added.
To ensure quality manufacturing, Maiden Pharma would have to seek a re-audit from the drug authorities. It was ordered to stop manufacturing on November 2, 2022.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
New Zealand PM to step down next month after 6 years in power
Jacinda Ardern says 'I no longer have enough in the tank'
Following govt's assurance, Punjab ambulance employees call off strike; to resume work today
Say the govt has agreed to increase their salaries and give ...
9 killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
The accident takes place at 4.45am at Repoli village in Raig...
Tripura goes to polls on February 16, Nagaland, Meghalaya February 27
Counting on March 2 | BJP in power in these three states