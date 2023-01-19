Recall substandard syrups, Maiden Pharma told

Our Correspondent

Solan, January 18

With five samples of the CSP cough syrup manufactured by the Baddi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals being declared substandard by the national-level regulator last evening, the firm has been directed to furnish details about its stock and distribution.

“Maiden Pharmaceuticals has been directed to recall all cough syrups of five batches declared substandard at the earliest and provide information pertaining to their stock, sale and distribution,” said Manish Kapoor, Deputy Drugs Controller, Baddi.

There would be no compromise on the quality of manufactured drugs and the pharmaceutical firms would have to strictly comply with the laid down norms, he added.

To ensure quality manufacturing, Maiden Pharma would have to seek a re-audit from the drug authorities. It was ordered to stop manufacturing on November 2, 2022.