Recent poll wins show people trust PM: Bindal

Shimla, January 4

State BJP president Rajeev Bindal yesterday said that the overwhelming mandate that the BJP got in the recent Assembly elections in three states clearly showed that people trusted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for good governance.

Bindal, while talking to mediapersons here, said that Nadda would be felicitated at Solan and Shimla tomorrow for leading the BJP to an impressive victory in the recent Assembly elections. He added that a meeting of the core group of the Himachal BJP would be held later in the day to seek Nadda’s guidance, especially in view of the Lok Sabha elections, next year.

He said that the Lord Ram temple symbolised India’s rich culture and spirituality and with its inauguration, Ayodhya would become the spiritual capital of India. He added that the temple would be unveiled this month and Narendra Modi would again form government at the Centre for the third consecutive time. He compared the temple with Takshila and Nalanda, which reflected the sentiments of people. He said that the airport built at Ayodhya had been named after Maharishi Valmiki.

