Reckless cutting of hills poses threat to Palampur mini sectt

Palampur, October 2

Reckless cutting of hills on the congested Pathankot-Mandi national highway near the ICICI Bank branch in Palampur has posed a threat to the mini secretariat building built a few years ago. If remedial measures are not initiated or the cutting of hills is not stopped immediately, the building could suffer damage.

Construction ban within 5m of roads The Himachal Pradesh Roadside Land Control Act, 1968, prohibits all types of construction within five metres of roads on both sides

The state government has imposed a complete ban on the cutting of hills after the recent rain disaster but its orders have not been properly implemented in Palampur

Interestingly, the Red Cross Society is constructing shops under the supervision of local SDM Amit Guleira. The Palampur-Baijnath highway, which is part of the Pathankot-Mandi highway, is quite narrow where shops are being constructed. This highway is one of the busiest roads in Kangra and is also accident prone. It witnesses frequent traffic jams, as thousands of vehicles ply on it to go towards Jogindernagar in Mandi, Shimla, Kullu, Manali, Leh and Ladakh.

The SDM says shops are being constructed with the prior approval of the higher authorities. He adds that the government has sanctioned Rs 6 lakh for the construction of two shops, which will be handed over to the Red Cross Society.

Ashish Sharma, Commissioner, Palampur Municipal Corporation, says no plan has been submitted to the civic body for the construction of these shops. However, the SDM says that at present, only the cutting of hills is going on and later a plan for the construction of shops will be submitted to the Palampur Municipal Corporation for approval. As regards the threat to the Mini Secretariat building, he adds that a high concrete retaining wall will be constructed for its protection.

