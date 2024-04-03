 Reckless littering in park : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

what our readers say

Reckless littering in park

Reckless littering in park

VISITORS have been throwing plastic bottles at the park in the Indira market area of Mandi town, marring its beauty.



VISITORS have been throwing plastic bottles at the park in the Indira market area of Mandi town, marring its beauty. To check this practice, the Mandi Municipal Corporation authorities should impose a fine those who litter the park. Indira market is located in the heart of Mandi town and sees a considerable footfall of tourists and locals alike. Littering there paints a negative picture of the town in the eyes of tourists. Pushap Raj, Mandi

Potholed road endangers commuters

A stretch of the road near the railway crossing at Chambaghat is adorned with potholes, due to which it is very difficult to drive on this stretch. The construction of a flyover is underway at the spot, and the road near the Chambaghat bus stop is not in a good condition. The authorities concerned should repair this road and fill the potholes at the earliest. Ranjeet, Solan

Medicines not available at IGMC

THE generic medical stores in Indira Gandhi Medical College lack several essential medicines, due to which patients being treated there have to face a great deal of inconvenience. Due to this situation, patients have no choice but to buy medicines from private medical stores at higher rates, and the poor are adversely affected by this. The hospital authorities should take stock of the situation and ensure that all kinds of medicines are stocked in these stores. Hardayal, Shimla

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Chandigarh man finds grandfather’s forgotten SBI investments of Rs 500; know the surprising money he gets now

2
India

Relief for AAP MP Sanjay Singh as Supreme Court grants him bail

3
India

Patanjali advertisements: Supreme Court comes down hard on Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna for ‘absolute defiance’

4
Punjab

Charanjit Channi's birthday cake with words 'Sada Channi Jalandhar' leads to controversy

5
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wakes up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm

6
Jalandhar

Miscreants open fire at Punjabi singer’s house in Jalandhar

7
Delhi

Join BJP or face arrest in next 1 month, Raghav Chadha, Saurabh will be next targets, AAP leader Atishi alleges coercion by saffron party

8
Punjab

AAP declares Raj Kumar Chabbewal as its candidate from Hoshiarpur and Malwinder Kang from Anandpur Sahib

9
Punjab

Newly inducted BJP leaders Sushil Kumar Rinku, Angural granted 'Y' category CRPF security cover in Punjab

10
India

‘Big day for democracy in country, Satyameva Jayate': AAP on Sanjay Singh's bail

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 years; 1 dead, 50 injured, Tsunami warning Issued

Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 years; 1 dead, 50 injured, Tsunami warning Issued

7.2 magnitude quake shakes Taiwan, damages buildings

‘No money recovered’: SC grants bail to Sanjay

‘No money recovered’: Supreme Court grants bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh

In jail since Oct, first AAP leader to be released in excise...

SC’s ‘last chance’ for Ramdev, Balkrishna

Patanjali ‘misleading’ ads: Supreme Court’s ‘last chance’ for Baba Ramdev, Balkrishna

AAP picks Kang, Chabbewal for 2 Punjab seats

AAP picks Malvinder Singh Kang, Raj Kumar Chabbewal for 2 Punjab seats

In Haryana, norms given the ‘go-by’ in afforestation

In Haryana, norms given the ‘go-by’ in afforestation


Cities

View All

No-show during first two days of wheat procurement

No-show during first two days of wheat procurement in Amritsar

Govt revokes order on private silos amid protest threat

Forum holds dialogue on ways to invite US investment in Amritsar

Amritsar MC demolishes 4 buildings for violations

Residents of Kandi area unite to fight illegal mining by crushers

Bathinda village bans entry of saffron party’s leaders

Bathinda village bans entry of BJP leaders

Chandigarh MC collects Rs 55 crore property tax, over 40K default on payment

Chandigarh MC collects Rs 55 crore property tax, over 40K default on payment

Removal of escalators spells chaos at Chandigarh Railway Station

Chandigarh ex-MP Pawan Kumar Bansal leaves for Delhi

Medical trash, sewage being dumped into Ghaggar: Panchkula residents

Five Chandigarh clubs told not to serve liquor till bar licence renewed

Gurugram restaurant where 5 fell ill after having mouth freshener sealed, licence cancelled

Gurugram restaurant where 5 fell ill after having mouth freshener sealed, licence cancelled

Police file chargesheet against 7 accused in Divya Pahuja murder case

'Big day for democracy in country, Satyameva Jayate’: AAP on Sanjay Singh’s bail

Delhi High Court grants divorce to chef Kunal Kapur on ground of cruelty

Doctors perform combined liver, kidney transplant on critically ill patient from Uzbekistan

Charanjit Channi's birthday cake with words 'Sada Channi Jalandhar' leads to controversy

Charanjit Channi's birthday cake with words 'Sada Channi Jalandhar' leads to controversy

AAP declares Raj Kumar Chabbewal as its candidate from Hoshiarpur and Malwinder Kang from Anandpur Sahib

Miscreants open fire at Punjabi singer’s house in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Civic issues in Jalandhar take a back seat amid poll din

Jalandhar: Police duty-bound to ensure free, fair elections, says top cop

At Rs 138 crore, Ludhiana civic body records highest ever property tax collection

At Rs 138 crore, Ludhiana civic body records highest ever property tax collection

Neglected Dana Mandi on Gill Road cries for attention

Ludhiana: In town as BJP man, Ravneet Singh Bittu gets big welcome

On poster spree to welcome Bittu, BJP gets code violation notice

AAP MP Sandeep Pathak rouses party workers for poll battle ahead

PSPCL sets up control room to protect wheat crop from fire

PSPCL sets up control room to protect wheat crop from fire

Students get basic life support training

Man jumps into Bhakra Canal, dies