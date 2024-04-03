Reckless littering in park

VISITORS have been throwing plastic bottles at the park in the Indira market area of Mandi town, marring its beauty. To check this practice, the Mandi Municipal Corporation authorities should impose a fine those who litter the park. Indira market is located in the heart of Mandi town and sees a considerable footfall of tourists and locals alike. Littering there paints a negative picture of the town in the eyes of tourists. Pushap Raj, Mandi

Potholed road endangers commuters

A stretch of the road near the railway crossing at Chambaghat is adorned with potholes, due to which it is very difficult to drive on this stretch. The construction of a flyover is underway at the spot, and the road near the Chambaghat bus stop is not in a good condition. The authorities concerned should repair this road and fill the potholes at the earliest. Ranjeet, Solan

Medicines not available at IGMC

THE generic medical stores in Indira Gandhi Medical College lack several essential medicines, due to which patients being treated there have to face a great deal of inconvenience. Due to this situation, patients have no choice but to buy medicines from private medical stores at higher rates, and the poor are adversely affected by this. The hospital authorities should take stock of the situation and ensure that all kinds of medicines are stocked in these stores. Hardayal, Shimla

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi