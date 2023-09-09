 Recognise Tibet as occupied nation, G-20 countries urged : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Recognise Tibet as occupied nation, G-20 countries urged

Recognise Tibet as occupied nation, G-20 countries urged

World leaders asked to display concern over ‘repression’ in Tibet

Recognise Tibet as occupied nation, G-20 countries urged

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, September 8

Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Speaker of Tibetan Parliament-in-exile, has written to the leaders of G-20 nations to bring their attention to Tibet. It has made a 10-point appeal to the leaders of G-20 nations being hosted by India in New Delhi.

The Tibetan Parliament-in-exile has urged the G-20 nations to recognise Tibet as an occupied nation with its own independent and sovereign past. It has also urged the G-20 nations to desist from endorsing China’s false narrative by labelling Tibetans as a minority, referring to Tibet’s occupation as an internal issue of Beijing, and proclaiming Tibet as a part of China, thereby aiding China’s colonisation of Tibet and the subjugation of Tibetans.

The G-20 nations should call on the People’s Republic of China to re-engage in a substantive dialogue with the representatives of the Dalai Lama without preconditions to resolve the Tibet-China conflict through the middle way policy of seeking genuine and meaningful autonomy within the framework of the China’s constitution, the letter stated.

It called upon the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) to launch scientific research studies on the Chinese government’s policies of exploitation of Tibet’s natural resources and its negative impact on global climate change.

Pressure should be exerted on China to ensure access to independent human rights organisations to monitor and report on the human rights situation, and likewise extend standing invitations to UN Special Rapporteurs, in particular those focusing on freedoms of opinion and expression, peaceful assembly and association, and human rights defenders, facilitating their visits to Tibet as soon as possible, the Tibetan Parliament-in-exile said in the letter.

It also urged the Chinese government to unconditionally release all Tibetan political prisoners, including Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, the 11th Panchen Lama, whose whereabouts and well being remains unknown since May 17, 1995.

It urged the G-20 nations to place the human rights situation in Tibet in the context of the nature of the Tibet-China conflict as international and unresolved. World leaders should join in displaying concern over human rights violations and religious repression in Tibet and urge the governments to adopt a Magnitsky Act to put Chinese officials on the national list of sanctions.

It also urged the G-20 nations to call upon China to end forced relocations and the colonial boarding school system, and cessation of mass DNA collection of Tibetans in Tibet.

#Dharamsala

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Kinnaur, Spiti valley cut off from Shimla as 150-metre road sinks

2
India

Bypoll results: BJP wins 3 seats, Opposition parties get four with Samajwadi Party retaining Ghosi

3
Trending

Sikhs' dedication to help others comes in for praise from Australian MP

4
Diaspora

Ahead of Khalistan referendum, another Hindu temple vandalised in Canada

5
India

Man held for hugging airhostess, trying to kiss her as Vistara flight was scheduled to land in Mumbai

6
India

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to G20 dinner by President

7
Trending

Pakistani actor Nausheen Shah wants to slap Kangana Ranaut, says, 'she has zero knowledge…'

8
India

Biden, PM Modi vow to extend ties in new domains; appreciate progress made in defence, hi-tech

9
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann appoints 710 revenue officials in Punjab amid agitation by 'patwaris'

10
Punjab

UK PM Sunak assures India on concerns about Khalistani elements, says no form of extremism acceptable

Don't Miss

View All
DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

Top News

PM Modi reaches G20 Summit venue, set to welcome world leaders

PM Narendra Modi welcomes world leaders at G20 venue

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, IMF MD and Chairman K...

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case

The former chief minister is arrested by the CID around 6 am...

Earthquake in Morocco kills at least 296 people, government reports

Earthquake in Morocco kills at least 296 people, government reports

Moroccans post videos showing buildings reduced to rubble an...

15 kg heroin seized from Punjab’s Fazilka

15 kg heroin seized from Punjab's Fazilka

147 kg drugs seized from the district in last 45 days

BSF jawan reported missing near LoC in J-K’s Poonch

BSF jawan reported missing near LoC in J-K's Poonch

The constable, hailing from Bihar, was on general duty at th...


Cities

View All

MC submits report of final draft to govt

MC submits report of final draft to govt

Farmer bodies protest against holding of G-20 Summit in district, Tarn Taran areas

Bhagwant Mann govt cheating Punjab youth by giving jobs to others: BJP leader

‘Remove impounded vehicles from green belt, stop ‘misuse’ of community centre’

Protesting patwaris, kanungos burn copies of ESMA orders

National award conferred on tech varsity professor

National award conferred on Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University professor

Swachh Vayu Survekshan: Chandigarh fares poor on air quality

Swachh Vayu Survekshan: Chandigarh fares poor on air quality

Tricity Metro Project: DPR held up as Chandigarh awaits Haryana funds

PEC chair auctioned for Rs 5.4L in Spain

Another jail inmate caught with phone

Traders take up pending issues with Mayor

Man held for hoax alert on G20

Man held for hoax alert on G20

2-year-old boy drowns in pool

G20: Govt teams to monitor air quality

Banks can’t use lookout circulars as tool to recover money, says High Court

52 dengue cases in Jalandhar district

52 dengue cases in Jalandhar district

Lawyers divided over shifting of court complex to Nangal Shama site

Opposition takes on Punjab CM over hiring of SIs from other states

Trainee patwaris assigned duty

Farmer organisations give call for rail blockades on September 28

City police ensure 100% compliance in surrendering additional firearms

City police ensure 100% compliance in surrendering additional firearms

UP youth beaten to death

Avail 10% rebate on paying property tax till Sept 30

Man who set himself afire with brother succumbs

patient’s death: EMO was not even aware of patient in emergency ward: Probe

204 file objections to new MC ward map

204 file objections to new MC ward map

Biker makes off with woman’s gold chain

258 dengue cases in district this season

Court extends drug peddler's police remand by five days

Jail, ADR Centre inspected