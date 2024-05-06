Record 44 recommendations made during state-level vegetable workshop

Our Correspondent

Palampur May 5

A record 44 recommendations to increase vegetable production in the state were made during the state-level workshop on vegetable crops at Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University here yesterday.

As the chief guest at the event, Vice-Chancellor DK Vatsa appreciated the scientists for recommending new varieties of okra, capsicum, chili, paprika, tomato and peas. He said the new recommendations on disease management in major vegetable crops would enable growers to increase production, thereby increasing their incomes. Leafy-type lettuce cultivation in hydroponics had proved more profitable, he noted.

Out of 44 recommendations, 23 were made by the host university. Twenty-one recommendations were made by the scientists of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni.

The VC said the new recommendation for cultivating vegetables in natural farming conditions would propel natural farming in the state.

Scientists from the vegetable departments of both farm varsities were working in perfect cohesion for the development of new varieties and technologies, he added. He exhorted Department of Agriculture officers to help popularise new technologies in order to enhance farmers’ income.

Joint Director of Agriculture Pawan Kumar was the guest of honour at the event. He said adequate stock of farm inputs like quality seed, fertilisers, chemicals, farm machinery and tools had been arranged for the ensuing kharif season. He also shared crop production targets and different schemes to achieve them on the district-level.

Director of Research Dr Suresh Kumar Upadhyay detailed major research achievements and future research priorities of the university. He proposed the inclusion of the Him Palam Maize Composite, Him Palam Dhan 3 and Him Palam Dhan 4 in the package of practices. He also discussed research highlights on rice, maize, soybean and vegetable crops.

Director Extension (Education) Dr Naveen Kumar said short and long-duration training on various aspects of farming were organised by the university and Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

Around 150 scientists from the university and officers of the Department of Agriculture took part in the workshop. Dr Inder Dev, Director Extension (Education) and Dr Sanjeev Kumar Chauhan, Director (Research) of the Nauni varsity and some other scientists and officers attended the workshop in online mode.

