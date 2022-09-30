Record development during BJP rule in Himachal Pradesh: Suresh Bhardwaj

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 29

Record development has taken place in the past five years and the BJP government has achieved more than the promises it had made in its vision document, said Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj here today.

Bhardwaj, while addressing mediapersons, said that the Solan, Palampur and Mandi municipal councils had been upgraded to municipal corporations.

He added that the State Finance Commission’s grant to urban local bodies had increased from Rs 432.78 crore during the Congress rule to Rs 751.06 crore during the present BJP government.

“During the previous Congress government only four projects were initiated under the Dharamsala Smart City programme and only Rs 11.54 crore was utilised while 19 projects were completed. However, during the BJP government 57 projects are under progress and Rs 358 crore has been utilised. Similarly, no project was started under the Shimla Smart City programme during the Congress rule while 57 components have been completed and 159 are under progress during the BJP government and Rs 358 crore has been utilised,” said Bhardwaj.