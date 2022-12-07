Record of Baddi firm employee held in spurious drug case sought

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, December 6

Work profile details of a pharmaceutical company employee, arrested in the spurious drugs case, have been sought from his parent company by the officials of the drugs control department.

Naresh Kumar, working as a senior manager with USV Private Limited, Baddi, was arrested on November 27 for his involvement in coating of spurious in-process tablets. He had been working for Trizal Formulation operating unauthorisedly from plot number 29, Baddi to manufacture spurious drugs. He is a resident of Muradabad in Uttar Pradesh and was working at Baddi since the last few years.

Since he had coated the original Roseday-10 tablets at USV Private Limited, Baddi, he was found apt to coat the spuriously manufactured similar tablets. The drug is used to lower cholesterol. He was roped in by Mohit Bansal to accomplish the task at Trizal Formulation, informed an official.

Navneet Marwaha, State Drugs Controller, said information like attendance of Naresh Kumar, an employee of USV Pvt Ltd, his work profile comprising areas of manufacturing he was associated with and other such details were being sought from his parent unit. He was arrested for aiding spurious drug manufacturing process at Trizal Formulation.

About three to four more persons, who had aided the manufacturing of spurious drugs, were eluding the police net. Though the officials had raided some hideouts with the assistance of the police in some places in Uttar Pradesh, they were yet to be arrested. Having knowledge of drug manufacturing they were roped in for this nefarious work by the kingpin Mohit Bansal.

Various companies in whose names spurious drugs had been made were comparing differences in the packaging material used for spurious drugs. Zydus Healthcare has reported some differences in the printing of spurious drugs vis-à-vis their original products. Atorva-10 tablets of Zydus Healthcare had been found in the cache of spurious drugs.

The drug officials had arrested Mohit Bansal, an Agra resident, with a cache of spurious drugs in his car on November 22 at Baddi along with his two associates Atul Gupta, an Auraiya resident, and Vijay Kaushal, an Indore resident. All are under judicial custody.

