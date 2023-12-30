Record Rs 12K crore loans taken by Himachal in one year: Jai Ram Thakur

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 29

Jai Ram Thakur, Leader of the Opposition, today said the Congress government, led by Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, had created a “record” of taking loans at the fastest pace. He said loans worth Rs 12,000 crore had been taken in the last one year, which was a “record” in itself.

Failed to provide 1 lakh jobs The unemployed youth feel cheated as the Congress failed to provide one lakh jobs in its first Cabinet meeting. The jobs which are being granted now were advertised during our tenure and the recruitment process had begun then itself. Jai Ram Thakur, Leader of opposition and former CM

Talking to mediapersons at Nalagarh after addressing a training session of the elected representatives of the urban and rural bodies of the BJP, he said, “All governments have to take loans in Himachal, given its grim scenario. But, the quantum of loans availed by the present Congress government in the last 12 months has surpassed all past records.”

He said the Congress government was thriving on lies and despite the Central government providing the highest-ever assistance to the state to tide over the rain-inflicted fury, the government has been spreading lies over it. “The Congress has lost its credibility and people do not believe the party now. They have failed to fulfil their guarantees. Despite them claiming to have fulfilled three guarantees, the fact is none has been properly implemented,” claimed Thakur.

“The unemployed youth feel cheated as the Congress failed to provide one lakh jobs in its first Cabinet meeting. The jobs which are being granted now were advertised during our tenure and the recruitment process had begun then itself,” he claimed. He said said six chief parliamentary secretaries and number of advisers who had been appointed with Cabinet ranks have, however, secured employment in the government.

“All other guarantees like 300 units of free power, purchase of cow dung at Rs 2 per kg, purchase of milk at Rs 80 to Rs 100 per litre, Rs 1,500 to women of 18 to 60 years, etc have failed to be fulfilled in the last one year.” He said two more ministers were inducted weeks ago but they had not been allotted portfolios till now, reflecting the state of affairs.

Thakur said there was resentment not only among the masses but also within the Congress as the Chief Minister, Pradesh Congress Committee president, Deputy CM differed in their opinions.

He expressed optimism that the BJP would win all four seats in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections like 2014 and 2019 under the able leadership of Narendra Modi who has emerged as a global leader.

