Record turnout, Himachal Pradesh parties in touch with rebels

Shimla, November 13

With the record polling percentage of 75.60 in Himachal having marginally surpassed the figure of the last Assembly poll, both the BJP and the Congress, not wanting to be outmanoeuvred in case of a fractured verdict, are eyeing prominent Independent candidates, mostly rebels, who could emerge winners.

Despite the two main parties, who were locked in a direct contest for political supremacy in the hill state, claiming victory post-polling, the fact remains that both are apprehensive of the outcome. Though the high voter turnout has reduced chances of a fractured verdict, the unease in the two camps is palpable despite victory claims.

“The present polling percentage of votes cast through EVMs stands at 75.6, but with an additional 2 per cent postal ballots yet to be received, this figure is likely to go up further,” said Maneesh Garg, Chief Electoral Officer.

Even as the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8, leaders of both parties are reported to be in touch with prominent rebels, who seem to be going strong with high chances of victory.

Sources said the BJP, which had to face almost 20 rebels, has already opened its channels with formidable Independent candidates as part of its preparedness in case the tally between the two parties is close. Himachal has 68 Assembly segments, including 17 reserved for the Scheduled castes and three for the Scheduled Tribes. Two Independents had won in the 2017 poll.

Initial reports have indicated that some of these rebels such as Hoshiyar Singh (Dehra), Indu Verma (Theog), Sanjay Prashar (Jaswan Pragpur), KL Thakur (Nalagarh), Tejwant Negi (Kinnaur), Gangu Ram Musafir (Pachhad) and Jagjivan Pal (Sullah) may win.

Though both Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and state Congress president Pratibha Singh have claimed that their parties will get an absolute majority for formation of the next government, both parties are keeping their fingers crossed and working on the post-counting scenario.

Interestingly, the polling percentage in most of the segments which are witnessing a multi-cornered or triangular contest, invariably due to the presence of a rebel from either of the two parties, has been very high. This is visible in Nalagarh (81.40), Pachhad (78.30), Sundernagar (77.80), Bilaspur (76.48), Arki (75.17), Theog (74.96), Mandi (74.0) and Kinnaur (72.56).

Former CM Virbhadra Singh had formed a minority government for a mere 18 days with the support of Independent MLA Ramesh Dhawala in 1998. However, Dhawala, a BJP rebel, chose to return to the BJP, resulting in the Congress government falling within a few days. Following this, the BJP formed a coalition government with the Himachal Vikas Congress (HVC), an outfit floated by former Congress leader Sukh Ram. The HVC had managed to win five seats in the 1998 poll and thus helped in formation of the BJP-HVC combine in which Dhawala also became a minister. As such, a situation where Independents could play a crucial role in government formation in case no party gets a clear majority, cannot be ruled out.

