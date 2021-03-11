Red Cross fair to be held at Amlehar on May 8

Tribune News Service

Una, May 3

Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma said a Red Cross fair would be organised at Amlehar village in the Gagret Assembly segment from 11 am to 5 pm on May 8. A multi-specialty health checkup and blood donation camps will be organised at the fair.

In an official press note issued here, Sharma said wheelchairs and other implements would also be given to the needy and physically challenged persons. He called upon local representatives of panchayati raj institutions, opinion leaders and community organisations to take up roles and responsibilities in making the fair a success.

He said the purpose of organising the camp at remote Amlehar village was to reach out to people living in far-flung areas.