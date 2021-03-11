Red Cross fair to be held at Amlehar on May 8

Una, May 3
Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma said a Red Cross fair would be organised at Amlehar village in the Gagret Assembly segment from 11 am to 5 pm on May 8. A multi-specialty health checkup and blood donation camps will be organised at the fair.
In an official press note issued here, Sharma said wheelchairs and other implements would also be given to the needy and physically challenged persons. He called upon local representatives of panchayati raj institutions, opinion leaders and community organisations to take up roles and responsibilities in making the fair a success.
He said the purpose of organising the camp at remote Amlehar village was to reach out to people living in far-flung areas.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
EMIs to rise as RBI hikes repo rate by 40 bps; raises CRR by 50 bps
RBI Governor-headed MPC retains its accommodative monetary p...
Markets go into tailspin after RBI’s rate hike surprise; Sensex, Nifty slump over 2 per cent
Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Ban...
Modi, five PMs of Nordic countries pledge to deepen cooperation; focus on international peace and security
Prime Ministers reaffirm the importance of free trade as a d...
Heavy security deployed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas amid loudspeaker row
Raj Thackeray had urged people to play Hanuman Chalisa on lo...
13-year-old girl alleges she was raped by SHO in UP's Lalitpur when she visited police station to file gang-rape case
Absconding SHO, 3 other accused arrested