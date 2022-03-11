Red Cross initiative for specially abled

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 10

Governor RV Arlekar, who is also the president of the State Red Cross Society, on Monday launched Samvedna, a new initiative of the district administration and the society for specially abled people from Sundernagar.

Dr Sadhna Thakur, member, National Red Cross Managing Body, and chairperson, State Red Cross Hospital Welfare Branch, was also present. Under the scheme, physiotherapists will provide information about the primary healthcare to the person with special ability. —