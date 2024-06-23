Reduction in GST on cartons recommended

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 22

The 53rd GST Council meeting held in New Delhi today recommended a reduction in the GST on all kinds of cartons from 18 per cent to 12 per cent. The decision would provide a major relief to both horticulturists and carton manufacturers. Notably, Himachal Pradesh has been persistently pleading for reduction in GST on apple cartons.

Industry Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan thanked the council for taking the decision unanimously on the proposal of the state. He said the decision would help the industry reduce the working capital cost.

The reduction in the GST on the packaging material has been one of the major demands of the apple growers. A couple of years ago, due to the increase in the GST on cartons, the apple growers had carried out a huge agitation in the state.

#Goods and Services Tax GST #Shimla