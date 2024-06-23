Reduction in GST on cartons recommended

Shimla, June 22
The 53rd GST Council meeting held in New Delhi today recommended a reduction in the GST on all kinds of cartons from 18 per cent to 12 per cent. The decision would provide a major relief to both horticulturists and carton manufacturers. Notably, Himachal Pradesh has been persistently pleading for reduction in GST on apple cartons.
Industry Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan thanked the council for taking the decision unanimously on the proposal of the state. He said the decision would help the industry reduce the working capital cost.
The reduction in the GST on the packaging material has been one of the major demands of the apple growers. A couple of years ago, due to the increase in the GST on cartons, the apple growers had carried out a huge agitation in the state.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
NTA chief shunted out, CBI to probe NEET ‘irregularities’
PG exam scheduled for today deferred as ‘precautionary step’
Row over NEET-UG rages on: Govt sets up 7-member panel to reform exams, review NTA
Ex-ISRO chief to head committee | To file report within 2 mo...
ISRO completes its Reusable Launch Vehicle technology demonstrations through LEX trio
The third and final test in the series of Landing Experiment...