Reeling under hailstorm blow, Kullu orchardists seek succour

Kullu, May 15

Orchardists of the valley have suffered losses due to the inclement weather and recent spell of hailstorms in many areas of the district. Hailstorm caused a lot of damage to the apple and pear crop in the Banjar and outer Seraj area. The orchardists of the Bahu area of Banjar, Raghupur and Karad areas suffered huge losses due to the inclement weather.

Ram Singh, an orchardist from Banjar, said, “The apples and pears had started gaining size, but the hail has wreaked havoc and about half of the crop was destroyed.” Hail has caused a lot of destruction in Mohini, Podi, Bahu and Pujali villages, he added.

Another orchardist, Kehar Singh, said hail damages the fruit and the stained fruit fetches a lower price. He said, “The quantity of apple produce was also less than last year and the hail has landed another blow to our hopes. The storm has damaged the anti-hail nets installed in the apple orchards.”

Heera Lal, a grower from Jibhi, said budding apple fruit was destroyed due to the recent hailstorm. He said, “Most of the apple orchards of the area do not have anti-hail nets and this has caused huge losses to the orchardists.”

Krishna Thakur of Podi village said hailstorms have ruined their hard work. He said fruits were damaged in the Phanauti, Karad, Muhan, Lagauti, Takarasi, Karshaigad and Bishladhar areas. He said, “The government and the Horticulture Department should assess the damage and appropriate compensation should be given to the orchardists according to the loss.”

Kullu Horticulture Department Deputy Director BM Chauhan said a report has been sought from Banjar and Anni administrations on the damage caused to apple and other fruit crops due to the inclement weather.

