Register with police, migrant labourers told

Shimla, April 1

The district administration has made it mandatory for migrant labourers to get their identity verification done at the police station concerned. As per the orders passed by the District Magistrate, punitive action would be taken against migrant labourers and their employers who violate the order.

Orders in this regard were passed today as an emergency measure under Section 144 of the CrPC in view of the safety of human life and public property, under which any employer, contractor or businessman can stop any migrant labourer coming to Shimla.

It has also been made clear that labourers shall not be engaged in non-formal jobs or services or contract labour unless they approach the concerned Station House Officer (SHO) and submit their details along with passport-sized photograph.

Punitive action will be taken against violating migrant labourers and their employers under Section 188 of the IPC. The order will remain in effect for a period of two months.

