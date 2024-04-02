Register with police, migrant labourers told

Shimla, April 1
The district administration has made it mandatory for migrant labourers to get their identity verification done at the police station concerned. As per the orders passed by the District Magistrate, punitive action would be taken against migrant labourers and their employers who violate the order.
Orders in this regard were passed today as an emergency measure under Section 144 of the CrPC in view of the safety of human life and public property, under which any employer, contractor or businessman can stop any migrant labourer coming to Shimla.
It has also been made clear that labourers shall not be engaged in non-formal jobs or services or contract labour unless they approach the concerned Station House Officer (SHO) and submit their details along with passport-sized photograph.
Punitive action will be taken against violating migrant labourers and their employers under Section 188 of the IPC. The order will remain in effect for a period of two months.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Atishi's 'explosive expose' at 10 am; says no money trail found connected to any AAP leader till date
Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directo...
In case of flight delays, passengers can now exit through airport departure gates
Aviation security watchdog BCAS has issued new guidelines
Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wake up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm
Kejriwal sought permission for books like Bhagavad Gita, Ram...
North Korea has fired intermediate range missile into its eastern waters, says South Korea
There are concerns that North Korea could further dial up pr...