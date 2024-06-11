Registered daily wagers to get ration cards

Our Correspondent

Una, June 10

Families of daily wage workers, registered on the ‘eShram’ portal, will be provided with ration cards if they do not possess these anywhere else in the country. In a press release issued here today, Controller of District Food and Civil Supplies, Rajiv Sharma, said persons fulfilling the criteria should also possess Aadhaar cards and eShram registration certificates.

Rajiv Sharma said in rural areas, daily wagers possessing both the documents should meet the panchayat secretary and urban area residents should meet the Food and Civil Supplies Inspector of the concerned block. He said in case of additional information, people can contact on the DFSC office number: 01975-226016.

Rajiv Sharma said for easy facilitation, block-level inspectors can be contacted on their mobile phone numbers — Rajni Kalia, 7876089019 for Una Block; Naresh Kumar, 8219486915 for Bangana Block; Deepak Sharma, 8627908080 for Haroli Block; Surinder Singh, 9816431183 for Gagret Block; and Saroj Kumar, 9459527954 for Amb Block.

