Registration for Airmen Medical Assistant in Indian Air Force to start on May 22

Shimla, May 17

The registration process for the recruitment of unmarried Indian male for group ‘Y’, medical assistant and unmarried/married male candidates for group ‘Y’ Medical Assistant (Pharmacist) as Airmen in the Indian Air Force will start from May 22, and last till June 5. Candidates should be unmarried and born between January 2, 2004, and January 2, 2008 (both dates inclusive), while married candidates should be born between January 2, 2001, and January 2, 2004 (both dates inclusive).

Candidates should have passed 10+2/intermediate /equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English or with non-vocational subjects from education boards recognised by the central, state and UT authorities, with a minimum of 50 per cent aggregate marks and with 50 per cent marks in English.

The recruitment rally for the same will be held in Chandigarh after the registration process. Only registered candidates will be allowed to appear in the recruitment rally.

Candidates will be required to pay a fee of Rs 100 plus GST. They have been advised to visit www.airmenselection.cdac.in for updates.

