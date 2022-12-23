Registration of pet dogs a must in Hamirpur

Our Correpondent

Hamirpur, December 22

To curb rising dog menace in the town, the Hamirpur Municipal Council (MC) has made it compulsory for residents to register their pets.

A three-year-old girl was killed by stray dogs in the town a few days ago when she had gone out for defecation near her house.

Repeated incidents of dog attacks have become a cause for concern among local residents. There are more than 200 stray dogs in 11 municipal wards of the town.

Ankit Gupta, executive officer of the MC, says that the MC had recently taken the decision regarding compulsory registration of pet dogs. He adds that the move will help in identifying pet dogs and checking the menace.

Gupta says that a fee of Rs 500 will be charged for registering pet dogs while registration renewal can be done for Rs 250 every year. Pet owners must bring vaccination certificates from a veterinary hospital for registration. The process to sterilize stray dogs will also be started in the town to curb the menace, he adds.

