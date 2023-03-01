Registration of pet dogs made mandatory in Mandi town

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, February 28

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has made the registration of pet dogs mandatory for their owners under its jurisdiction in the district.

The move is aimed at maintaining the data of pet dogs in the town. In case of non-registration, a fine will be imposed on the dog owner.

According to official sources, many people along with their pets were seen strolling on streets in different wards during evening and morning hours and allowing them to defecate in the open. This malpractice has become a cause for concern for the MC.

MC Commissioner HS Rana said: “To check open defecation by pet dogs, the MC has made their registration mandatory. A registration fee of Rs 600 will be charged. The move will help the authorities in checking the stray dog menace and open defecation by pets.”

“It was found that owners were allowing their pet dogs to defecate in the open, which is a wrong practice. To find such people, CCTV cameras have been installed at key places under the MC area. Owners allowing their pet dog to defecate in the open will be fined Rs 1,000. If the owner commits this misconduct a second time, he/she will be fined Rs 2,000,” he added.

“So far, around 100 owners got their pet dogs registered at the MC office,” Rana said.