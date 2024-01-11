Rehan police chowki upgraded to station

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, January 10

The Rehan police chowki in Fatehpur subdivision in Kangra district has been upgraded to a police station. The Governor in consultation with the DGP has issued the notification for the creation of a new police station in Nurpur police district along with of 13 new posts of police personnel.

As per official information, 50 villages of 16 gram panchayats in Fatehpur and Nurpur development blocks will now come under the jurisdiction of the new police station. Lahroon, Minta, Rehan-1, Rehan-2, Chhatar, Chhatar-Jogian, Kandour, Hatpang, Khehar, Larth, Chakwari, Dak, Batrahan, Nerna, Golwan and Gurial gram panchayats have come under the new police station.

The DGP had submitted the proposal for the upgrade of the Rehan chowki to a police station to the state Home Department on June 6 last year.

As per the notification, the Home Department has created posts of a police Inspector/SHO, one sub-inspector, one assistant sub-inspector, one head constable, eight constables and one driver for the police station. Besides, the department has approved the purchase of a new four-wheeler and a two-wheeler for the police station.

The district police have already deployed two extra constables in the Rehan chowki. The Home Department has issued orders for shifting them somewhere else to ensure the deployment of eight constables in the new Rehan police station. Once it is operational, the Nurpur police district will have six police stations, namely Nurpur, Indora, Damtal, Jawali, Fatehpur and Rehan.

SP, Nurpur, Ashok Rattan said that the government would shortly inaugurate the new police station.

