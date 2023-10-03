Reinstate 1,850 Covid warriors, says Bindal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 2

Contrary to the poll promise of providing jobs to the unemployed youth of the state, the Congress government has laid off 1,850 Covid warriors, who had rendered services diligently while risking their lives during the pandemic, said state BJP president Rajeev Bindal in a press statement issued here today.

He said, “To gain power in the state, the Congress made false and lofty promises to the unemployed youth. Before the Assembly elections, Congress leaders went door-to-door and promised one lakh government jobs to the unemployed youth. It also promised to fill 67,000 vacant posts and create 37,000 new ones.”

Bindal said, “The Congress government sacked 1,850 Covid warriors on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The BJP demands that the Covid warriors be reinstated without delay. Also, the government should provide one lakh jobs to the unemployed youth of the state this year itself.”

#BJP #Congress #Rajeev Bindal #Shimla