Release funds for road maintenance, HP High Court directs NHAI

Shimla, July 4

The HP High Court yesterday directed the project director of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to release funds to the state Public Works Department (PWD) for the maintenance of the highways that are under its control at the earliest.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Satyen Vaidya passed the order after perusing a status report submitted by the Superintending Engineer, PWD, about the maintenance of alternative roads to the Kullu-Manali National Highway-21 if it gets blocked by a landslide during the monsoon.

The report indicated that the said roads, which are alternative to the highway, were being maintained at the expense of state funds. However, it was reported that the project director has agreed to release funds of Rs 11.89 crore to the PWD for maintaining the NH roads under the HPPWD’s control.

The court observed, “It is distressing to note that in spite of the order passed in June 2024, advising the authorities concerned to take steps to move rocks and boulders from the Beas riverbed, the NHAI has failed to do anything in the matter.”

While perusing the status report filed by the NHAI, the court observed, “The reliance by the NHAI on the minutes of the meeting dated May 28, 2024, report that it cannot be done during the monsoon season, because between May 28 and today, they had done nothing. If any untoward incident happens on account of the inaction by the NHAI, appropriate direction will be issued against the officials.”

