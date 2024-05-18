Release Panchen Lama, Dharamsala Tibetans ask China

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 17

On the 29th anniversary of the disappearance of the 11th Panchen Lama of Tibet, the Tibetan Women’s Association protested against the Chinese government here today. The protesters marched from the main square of McLeodganj to Kacheri crossing in Dharamsala to raise awareness about the 11th Panchen Lama’s disappearance.

In a statement issued by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), it was stated that Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, the 11th Panchen Lama, was abducted by the authorities of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in 1995. At that time, the mere six-year-old was then recognised as one of the highest religious leaders in Tibet. On May 14, 1995, the 14th Dalai Lama had publicly announced the young boy as the 11th Panchen Lama.

Three days later, on May 17, the young Panchen Lama disappeared along with his parents and Chadrel Rinpoche, the abbot of the Panchen Lama’s seat Tashi Lhunpo monastery. Twenty-nine years on, the Panchen Lama, his parents and Chadrel Rinpoche are still missing, CTA said.

“We condemn China’s prolonged enforced disappearance of the 11th Panchen Lama and reiterate our call on the PRC government to immediately release the Panchen Lama who has remained in captivity for 29 years,” said CTA spokesperson, Tenzin Lekshay, .

