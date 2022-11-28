Release pension at revised rates: Assn

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, November 27

Pensioners of HP State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) have again demanded the release of pension in accordance with the revised rates.

At a meeting at Barsar in Hamirpur district today, Deshraj Sharma, district president of the HPSEBL Pensioners’ Association, said the management should inform it why revised pension was not being released even seven months after the issuance of the notification. The notification of the revised pay and pension was issued in April this year.

“Not only pension but settlement of pay and arrears has also been pending for long. Pensioners and staff have been waiting for the 20 per cent arrears due for payment,” he said.

According to the association, it is unfortunate that notional fixation of pension for those who retired till March 31, 2015 is still pending. Sharma said pensioners were being harassment unnecessarily.

DS Dhatwalia, former president of the HPSEBL Employees’ Association, said, “Pensioners are given increment of 5%, 10% and 15% on attaining the age of 60, 70 and 75, respectively. But due to the lethargic attitude of authorities at the state head office, this has also been pending, adding to the woes of pensioners.”

According to Dhatwalia, if this practice continues, the employees and the pensioners will be deprived of benefits of next pay revision that is due in 2026 as the settlement of pay revised in 2016 is still pending.