Relief for death due to honey bee, wasp sting in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, April 1
The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to give compensation to the families of those who die after being stung by honeybees, hornets or wasps, an official said here on Friday.
The government will also provide financial aid to the next of kin of those who die due to drowning, he added.
A notification in this regard was issued by the disaster management cell of the state revenue department on March 28, the official said.
According to the notification, the Governor has included deaths caused due to honeybee, hornet and wasp sting and due to accidental drowning in the HP Disaster and Relief Norms, 2012, he added.
Besides, death or injury due to vehicular accident on land, water or air has also been included in such norms, the official said.
He said financial aid will be provided for such deaths or injuries under the Himachal Pradesh Disaster and Relief Norms, 2012, he added.
These clauses have been included under State Specific Disaster and will be applicable since March 28, this year.
The financial aid will be provided for such deaths or injuries under the Himachal Pradesh Disaster and Relief Norms, 2012 in accordance with the standard fixed by the Union Home Ministry, he added. —
