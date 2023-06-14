 Relief for Himachal Pradesh apple growers, storage rates cut by 20% : The Tribune India

Relief for Himachal Pradesh apple growers, storage rates cut by 20%

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 13

In a major relief for apple growers, the Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) has reduced storage rates in its CA stores by 20 per cent. The per kg storage rate has been slashed from Rs 2 to Rs 1.60 per month. For private companies, the storage rate has been fixed at Rs 2 per kg. “We have reduced the storage rates after reviewing our operational costs,” said HPMC Managing Director Sudesh Mokhta.

Demanding cut in rates, the growers had been claiming that rates in private CA stores ranged between Rs 1.35 and Rs 1.50. The difference pushed them to store their produce in such stores, mainly outside the state.

Now that the rates have been rationalised, the growers see it as a positive and much-needed development. “With the rates roughly the same as in private CA stores, the growers will not necessarily rush outside the state. It will be more convenient and economical for them to store the fruit at nearby HPMC stores,” said Ashutosh Chauhan, vice-president of Progressive Growers Association. Also, the HPMC has decided that apple would be stored in crates/bins in their CA stores, not in cartons. The growers are happy with this decision as they feel the produce stays fresh and safe in crates than in cartons.

Mokhta said the corporation would have a storage capacity of over 7,000 metric tonnes this season in its six CA stores. “Apart from our upgraded CA stores in Jarol Tikkar, Audi, Gumma and Rohru, we are trying to make the Patlikul CA store operational this season. Another store coming up at Reckong Peo in Kinnaur will also be made operational,” he added.

