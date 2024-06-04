Relief for Shimla as water level in Giri source rises

Tribune News Service

Navneet Rathore

Shimla, June 3

In a big relief to Shimla residents, the water level in Giri river, one of the main sources of drinking water supply to the state capital, has registered an increase over the past few days after the recent spell of rain.

The water level in the river had dipped due to the heatwave conditions, fuelling the fear of a water crisis in Shimla in the peak summer. Of late, 12 to 14 Million of Litres per Day (MLD) of water was being supplied to Shimla, compared to 18 to 20 MLD in normal time.

However, with the catchment area receiving rain for the past three days, the level in the water supply scheme is on the rise.

With this, the water supply from Giri river is expected to increase, providing relief to people.

AGM (Water), SJPNL, PP Sharma said the water level in the Giri had dipped due to the lack of snowfall during winter season and the heatwave had further added to the grave situation.

“The SJPNL is trying to adhere to the five-day water supply schedule in the town. We won’t let any area go dry for more than one day,” he added. On Monday, the town received 42.05 MLD water, including 21.47 MLD from Gumma, 17.84 MLD from Giri, 1.43 MLD from Churot, 0.49 MLD from Chairh and 0.82 MLD from the Koti Brandi scheme.

The water supply was more compared to May 30, when the town received 33.57 MLD water, including 19.50 MLD from Gumma, 11.25 MLD from Giri, 1.57 MLD from Churot, 0.49 MLD from Chairh and 0.76 MLD from Koti Brandi.

Shimla has been grappling with acute shortage of drinking water in the peak summer season.

As a result, SJPNL, the company that manages the water supply to the town, decided to provide water six days a week, which was later changed to the five-day-a-week arrangement.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla