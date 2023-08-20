Relief operations stepped up in Kangra villages

Our Correspondent

Palampur, August 19

The district administration has stepped up relief and rescue operations in the Khundian area of Kangra district where more than 10 panchayats have been badly hit by flashfloods and cloudbursts. Most of these villages are still cut off.

Senior government officials are supervising the relief work. A senior PWD official said their focus was on restoring roads and power supply in villages. The situation was bad in interior areas as most of the link roads had washed away.

