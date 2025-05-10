DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Remain vigilant, take measures as per advisories, says CM Sukhu

Remain vigilant, take measures as per advisories, says CM Sukhu

Tribune News Service Shimla, May 9 Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed all the DCs and SPs to stay vigilant in view of the latest cross-border tension escalating between India and Pakistan. While presiding over a high-level meeting here...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM May 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 9

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed all the DCs and SPs to stay vigilant in view of the latest cross-border tension escalating between India and Pakistan.

Advertisement

While presiding over a high-level meeting here today, the CM took feedback from the all DCs and SPs regarding the prevailing condition in their respective districts. All educational institutions in district Una remained closed today.

“There is no need to panic as such but you all should remain watchful at all levels,” he said. He said government offices will remain operational across the state, including the Chief Minister’s office, office of the Chief Secretary and Control Rooms, with essential staff during the upcoming three holidays.

Advertisement

He directed the district administration of areas located along the inter-state borders to remain extra vigilant and take necessary measures as and when warned by sound of the sirens in case of possible escalation of tension. He directed that all must adhere to the instructions of the Centre and the state government to ensure the safety of people.

He also directed to maintain adequate security around the vital installations, including religious places, airports, dams and bridges. He also instructed regular mock drills in accordance with the advisories of the Union Government. He also assured to extend full support in strengthening the control rooms established across the state.

“We are proud of our bravehearts and action being taken by our armed forces in safeguarding the nation,” he said. He urged the people of the state to rely on the official information and not get swayed by rumours.

People residing in border areas close to Pathankot, especially in Kangra district, have been asked to remain alert and strictly adhere to the blackout directions and other advisory issued by the respective district administration. Directions have been issued to take strict action against hoarding of food and other essential items.

The HRTC has stopped about a dozen bus routes to Pathankot, Jammu and Amritsar as people are not travelling to these parts close to the borders with Pakistan.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper