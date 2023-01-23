Remaining four CPSs attached with ministers

Shimla, January 22
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has attached the remaining four Chief Parliamentary Secretaries with different ministers. Out of the total of six CPSs appointed by the Chief Minister, Sanjay Awasthi and Sunder Singh Thakur are already attached with ministers.
On Sunday, the Chief Minister approved the attachment of Mohan Lal Brakta with himself for Law Department and with Industries Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Department. Brakta has also been attached with Revenue Minister for Horticulture Department.
Ram Kumar has been attached with Chief Minister for the TCP Department, and with Industries Minister for Industries Department, and with Revenue Minister for Revenue Department.
Ashish Batail has been attached with the Chief Minister for Urban Development Department, and with Education Minister for Elementary and Higher Education Department. Kishori Lal has been attached with Agriculture Minister for Animal Husbandry Department, and with Minister for Rural Development Department and Panchayati Raj Department.
Meanwhile, the Chief Minister left for Delhi today. “The Chief Minister will pay a courtesy visit to the President and the Prime Minister. Besides, he will meet the central party leadership as well,” said a source close to the Chief Minister.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade
Police say they received several calls from commuters report...
Thousands turn up to accord warm welcome to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu
The yatra starts from Samba's Vijaypur along the Jammu-Patha...
5 from Haryana killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Sikar district
The accident occurred on Fatehpur-Salasar Highway