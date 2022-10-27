Remote area in Shimla finally gets internet connectivity, residents elated

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 26

A new era of internet connectivity started in the remote Dodra Kwar subdivision of Shimla district as a BSNL tower was installed at Chanshal. The area, which remains cut off from the rest of the state for almost four-five months between November and March due to snowfall, will finally have seamless internet facility.

Pradhan of Jiskun Lalita Chauhan says, “We were not able to access websites, Facebook and WhatsApp. But now we have been connected to the new age technology. Our children will be able to study online and explore the infinite possibilities available on the web.” The residents are glad that they could be in touch with friends and relatives even after heavy snowfall, she added.

“Due to lack of reliable internet connectivity, we were unable to communicate during emergency. During an accident, connecting to the authorities or other people was a Herculean task. The mobile phone network always posed a problem. But now, we can at least send messages on WhatsApp in case of an accident or an emergency,” says Kamal Singh, pradhan of Kwar.

The mobile phone network was strong in upper reaches compared to lower areas, he added.

Pradhan of Dodra area Nirmala Devi says the mobile phone network has improved and finally the residents in the area has got internet facility. “The network will take time to streamline. As for now, we can either make a phone call or use the internet. Both phone and internet cannot be used simultaneously,” she said. With internet facilities, the tourism inflow is also expected to increase in this unexplored region.

The residents of Dodra Kwar had to face hardships during the Covid as students were unable to attend the online classes, following which the administration made a proposal to set up tower at Chanshal, Aditya Negi, Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, said.

The tower has been set up at a cost of around

Rs 1.5 crore. Two to three more such towers would be installed, especially in Padhar, for providing seamless internet connectivity.

The tower would also be used by Airtel to provide 4G facilities enabling interactive learning, smart classrooms and tele-medicines. It would also help the trekkers in the Rupin Pass to get in touch with the local administration in case of an emergency, the DC said.

There are five panchayats in Dodra Kwar subdivision namely Dodra, Kwar, Jhaka, Jiskun and Dhanderwadi with a population of around 8,000 people.

Though all these panchayats have been connected through USAT, the seamless mobile phone network connectivity was a lingering problem due to issues in band width and congestion as the signal is through satellite.

