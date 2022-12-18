Removal of 10-yr service condition for OPS sought

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, December 17

The New Pension Scheme (NPS) Retired Employees’ Association has demanded the removal of the condition of 10 years government service for eligibility for the old pension scheme (OPS) in the state.

In a statement issued here today, Sanjiv Guleira, state chief of the association, said every employee covered under the NPS should get the OPS benefit. The employee should be entitled to the OPS after joining government service irrespective of the period condition laid down in the Recruitment and Promotion (R&P) rules.